Ron Rivera won't anoint Dwayne Haskins as Redskins starter but sees plenty of positives in QB

A new head coach typically wants to install his own quarterback in place, which is what the Washington Redskins are experiencing with Ron Rivera. The Redskins hired Rivera one year after selecting Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the NFL Draft, only Rivera didn't select Haskins to be his quarterback.

Washington owns the No. 2 overall pick and has plenty of options regarding the selection, even drafting a quarterback. While Rivera wouldn't rule out the possibility of drafting a quarterback, he isn't going to close the door on Haskins either.

Even if he won't hand Haskins the starting quarterback job.

"I see some progress. From the time he started the Detroit game, to the very last game he played. You look at those things and say, man, there is some growth there," Rivera said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Wednesday. "There is some potential for the young man to be the type of player that he can be.

"He's got that type of potential, but he's got to grow into it. Nothing will be given. He's not anointed, that's for doggone sure. I expect him to come in and compete and work, and we'll see what happens."

Rivera liked how Haskins performed in the Redskins' Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions, a game where the quarterback went just 13 for 29 for 156 yards but led Washington on back-to-back fourth quarter scoring drives. Haskins went 7 for 10 for 79 yards on those two drives, including a 17-yard completion to Terry McLaurin in the final minute that set up Dustin Hopkins's game-winning 39-yard field goal for the 19-16 victory.

"The two drives when they had to score. He was very calm. He was very calculated. He showed his poise. He showed his leadership and put them in a position to win a football game," Rivera said on Haskins. "And that's what you want from your quarterback, a guy that gives you a chance to win, a guy that can help you win because of him and you can win with him. That's what's exciting."

The Redskins won't fully commit to Haskins, but will give him every opportunity to win the starting quarterback job. Even if Rivera and the front office decide to select a quarterback at No. 2.