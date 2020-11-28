Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints will travel out west this week, as they are set to take on Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos. The Saints blew out the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 24-9 last week, as Hill made his first NFL start as a quarterback. He threw for 233 yards, but really hurt the Falcons with his feet, as he rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns. As for the Broncos, they got back into the win column after a two-game skid with a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. The defense forced the previously undefeated rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the bench, and Denver handed head coach Brian Flores his first-ever loss as a head coach while being favored.

The one battle everyone will have their eyes on when it comes to this matchup is Hill vs. the Broncos defense. If they can keep him in the pocket and stop him from scrambling, Denver will have a solid chance to score another upset win. The Broncos lead the all-time series with the Saints, 9-2, and have won the past five matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Colorado)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Saints -6.5 Bet Now

This line reopened at Saints -6 on Sunday night and didn't see any movement until it rose half a point on Saturday morning.

The pick: Broncos +6.5. This is not a lock, just a lean. The Broncos finally created some momentum for themselves with a win over the Dolphins last Sunday. Defeating the Dolphins probably doesn't sound like an incredible accomplishment, but up until this past week, Tagovailoa was undefeated as a starter. This Denver defense can be good, so it is possible Hill could run into some trouble in his second-ever start at quarterback. I'm not going to claim the Broncos will win straight up, but I do think they can cover the spread. Exactly half of our CBS NFL experts agree with me, so I'm not alone in my reasoning.

Over/Under 43

The total opened up at 45.5 on Sunday evening but continued to fall throughout the week.

The pick: Over 43. This is the lowest total currently on the board at William Hill, so I'm leaning towards the Over. SportsLine also projects both of these teams will hit the Over.

Player props

Taysom Hill total rushing yards: Under 52.5 (-120). As we previously mentioned, keeping Hill contained is going to be key for Denver's defense. Hill didn't reach 52 rushing yards in his first start against a bad defense, so I don't think he will surpass that number this week.

Wil Lutz total made field goals: Over 1.5 (-120). Lutz missed one of his two field goal attempts last week, but I feel like Denver's defense is more of a "bend but don't break" unit. I can see the Saints settling for a couple of field goals in this matchup.

Phillip Lindsay total rushing yards: Over 27.5 (-115). Lindsay hasn't had an incredible year on the ground, but he may have proven something with his 82 yards rushing on 16 carries last week. I think this line is too low, so I'm going to take a flier on the Over.