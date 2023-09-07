New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham won't face criminal charges stemming from his arrest in Southern California before a preseason game in mid-August, according to TMZ. The Orange County District Attorney's Office reportedly decided not to move forward with the case, which included two misdemeanor charges, because of insufficient evidence.

The Saints announced Aug. 19 that Graham spent the night before in a Los Angeles-area hospital after having "experienced a medical episode, which resulted in him becoming disoriented." The Saints went on to say that Dr. John Amoss believes Graham likely suffered a seizure.

The Saints' official statement reads as follows:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before the team announcement, TMZ had reported that Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest after he was seen "wandering in traffic" around 8 p.m. local time. The Saints were in Los Angeles for their preseason game against the Chargers that weekend.

Graham spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Saints, blossoming into a star and one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He went on to play three seasns with the Seahawks and two each with the Packers and Bears before sitting out the 2022 campaign. He re-signed in New Orleans earlier this offseason.