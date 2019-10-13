Saints vs. Jaguars odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while New Orleans is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread this season and is coming off three straight victories with Teddy Bridgewater under center. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is 3-2 against the spread this season, but is coming off a seven-point loss at Carolina. Jacksonville enters Sunday's matchup favored by three-points in the latest Jaguars vs. Saints odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Jaguars picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Jaguars vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Jacksonville was within striking distance last week, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 34-27 to the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Gardner Minshew had his best game as a professional, throwing for 374 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Leonard Fournette also had a big game against Carolina, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown, while adding four receptions for 29 yards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was able to grind out a solid division victory over Tampa Bay, winning 31-24. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was unstoppable against the Buccaneers, catching 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Alvin Kamara was also a pivotal part of New Orleans' success against Tampa Bay, racking up over 100 all-purpose yards.

The Saints are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, but are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Jacksonville. On the other sideline, the Jaguars are just 4-13 in their last 17 games overall. However, the Saints have given up 24 or more points in three of their last four contests.

So who wins Saints vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Saints vs. Jaguars spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.