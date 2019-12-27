Saints vs. Panthers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints face off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 5-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while New Orleans is 12-3 overall and 6-1 on the road. The Saints are the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture and have clinched the NFC South title. The Panthers, meanwhile, have lost seven straight games. New Orleans is favored by 13-points in the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds, while the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Saints vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 17 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Panthers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Panthers are coming off an embarrassing 38-6 loss against Indianapolis. The losing side did get another high quality outing from running back Christian McCaffrey, who caught 15 passes for 119 yards. He now needs 67 receiving yards to become just the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. In his first NFL start, quarterback Will Grier finished 27-of-44 with 224 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He also was sacked five times.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat Tennessee 38-28 last Sunday. The Saints overcame a 14-0 deficit. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns and running back Alvin Kamara ran for two additional scores. Wide receiver Michael Thomas finished with 12 catches for 136 yards - his last a two-yard TD with 2:10 left for the final margin and broke Marvin Harrison's single season record for receptions, which was 143.

The Saints need either the Packers or 49ers to lose in addition to winning for an opportunity to move into one of the top two NFC seeds. They need both of those teams to lose for a chance at the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. There are also other scenarios involving ties that could propel the Saints into a top two seed, but the clearest way for them to get there is by beating the Panthers and hoping for some help. New Orleans knocked off Carolina by a final score of 34-31 the last time the two teams met in November.

So who wins Saints vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saints vs. Panthers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.