Seahawks sign ex-Raider Sebastian Janikowski after failed Blair Walsh experiment

Seabass is swimming on up to Seattle.

After spending the first 18 years of his career in Oakland with the Raiders, Sebastian Janikowski has found his new NFL home. On Friday, the 40-year-old kicker known for his booming leg signed with the Seattle Seahawks two months after he got released by the Raiders.

Next door at Safeco Field, the Seattle Mariners are already preparing to be bombarded by footballs.

Just let us know when we should have someone waiting in left field over here to catch his makes going at the south end zone. — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2018

The Seahawks' press release noted that Janikowski will compete with Jason Myers for the starting job, but Janikowski should probably be regarded as the favorite in that contest. Since entering the league in 2000 as a first-round pick, he's made the third-most field goals -- only Adam Vinatieri and Phil Dawson have made more. Janikowski features a strong leg -- according to the Seahawks, he's made the most field goals of 50-plus yards in NFL history with 55 -- but his accuracy can be called into question. During his 18-year career (17 years if you don't count 2017, which he missed with an injury), Janikowski has made 80.4 percent of his field goals. That's why nobody should write off Myers entirely. In Myers' career, he's converted on 81 percent of his field goals. For context, consider that the Cardinals and Texans both made 80 percent of their field goals in 2017, which ranked 21st among all teams.

Whichever kicker ends up winning the job will likely be an upgrade over the Seahawks' kicking situation from last season. Blair Walsh, who is best known for his big playoff miss against the Seahawks when he was with the Vikings, made only 72.4 percent of his field goals during his first season in Seattle. Only two teams accumulated a worse field goal percentage than the Seahawks, which is why Walsh finds himself unsigned in free agency.