Doug Pederson is back on the interview circuit, less than a week after his five-year run as Eagles head coach came to an end. Pederson has met with the Seahawks about their open offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. And while he may be content to take a coordinator position, Pederson may still be considered for one of the remaining head coaching vacancies.

The day after the Eagles parted with Pederson, the Seahawks cut ties with veteran offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who had spent the past three seasons in Seattle. The Seahawks' offense enjoyed considerable success with Schottenheimer before hitting a wall during the second half of the 2020 season. Seattle failed to reach 300 total yards in their final three games of the season and gained just 278 total yards in Saturday's 30-20 loss to Los Angeles.

While two of his best statistical seasons came under Schottenheimer, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to regress during the final 12 games of the 2020 season, including the team's wild-card defeat. In Seattle's first five games, Wilson averaged 300 passing yards per game while completing 72.8% of his passes. He also threw 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions while leading Seattle to a 5-0 start. Over the last 12 games, Wilson averaged just 240 passing yards per game while completing 65.4% of his throws. He threw 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and Seattle posted a 7-5 record.

Pederson has had success with several different quarterbacks during his coaching career. After serving as Michael Vick's coach in Philadelphia, he helped Alex Smith earn his first Pro Bowl selection as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2013. In Philadelphia, Pederson had early success with Wentz, who was having an MVP season before suffering a season-ending injury near the end of the 2017 regular season. Wentz's injury opened the door for Nick Foles, whose improbable postseason run helped the Eagles capture their first Super Bowl title.

Pederson is the second recently-fired head coach whose name has been linked to the Seahawks' offensive coordinator position. On Friday, Pelissero reported that coach Pete Carroll has been in touch with former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who was fired by the Chargers shortly after the 2020 regular season ended. Lynn, who just completed his 21st season as an NFL coach, served as the Bills' offensive coordinator in 2016 before becoming the Chargers' head coach.