The Arizona Cardinals look to win their second game of the season and snap their three-game losing streak to the Seattle Seahawks as they face off in Week 7. Arizona (1-5) fell on the road to the Rams, 26-9, while Seattle lost a close one at Cincinnati, 17-13. The Seahawks won both matchups last season by exactly 10 points. Arizona is 3-3 against the spread, while Seattle is 3-2 ATS this season.

Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 9 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seahawks -9

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over/under: 44.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seahawks -446, Cardinals +343

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals might be better positioned to succeed later this season when quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner return from injury. While Joshua Dobbs has been solid, Murray is a game-breaking talent with his arm and his legs. In the meantime, Arizona has to rely on Dobbs and a backfield of Keaontay Ingram, Damien Williams, and Emari Demercado to shoulder the load this weekend. Last week, the three running backs combined to rush 20 times for 87 yards against the Rams.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown is the Cardinals' best player currently available on offense and has posted a respectable 29 catch, 334 yard, three touchdown season thus far. With Seattle's defense being fifth-worst against the pass in 2023 (257.6 yards per game), Dobbs and Brown may find success against this unit. Tight end Zach Ertz also looks to extend his consecutive games with a catch streak to 123 on Sunday.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Will the Cardinals have enough defensive firepower to slow all of Seattle's offensive weapons? Running back Kenneth Walker III has 345 yards and three rushing scores on 83 carries thus far this season in addition to 100 yards receiving on 11 receptions. With Arizona's rushing defense surrendering 133.3 yards per game (ninth worst in the league), it's conceivable to expect a plentiful day from Seattle's top rusher.

Quarterback Geno Smith hasn't been as effective as he was in 2022, though he has plenty of receivers to work with in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett. and first round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith has only thrown for 1,172 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions thus far and likely will need to improve as the season goes along for Seattle to be more successful. Metcalf (22-337-2) leads the team in receiving yards, while Lockett (23-251-2) leads in receptions. Slot receiver Smith-Njigba, who was extremely productive at Ohio State, seems due for a breakout game to boost his 16-110-0 season statistics.

How to make Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks

