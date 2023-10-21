The Seattle Seahawks look to bounce back after a tough road loss last Sunday as they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Seattle (3-2) lost at Cincinnati, 17-3, while Arizona (1-5) fell to the Rams in Inglewood, 26-9. Seattle has won four of the last five meetings including three straight in this NFC West rivalry and looks to extend their streak as a comfortable favorite this weekend. In 2023, the Seahawks are 3-2 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 3-3 ATS.

Kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 8 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Seahawks vs. Cardinals spread: Seahawks -8

Seahawks vs. Cardinals over/under: 44.5 points

Seahawks vs. Cardinals money line: Seahawks -379, Cardinals +300

Seahawks vs. Cardinals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cardinals can cover

With arguably the best player on their offense, running back James Conner out for at least three more weeks, Arizona is facing an uphill battle to succeed. Against the Rams, Arizona tried deploying three running backs, Keaontay Ingram (10-40), new acquisition Damien Williams (8-36), and rookie Emari Demercado (2-11) as well as wide receiver Rondale Moore (3 carries for -4 yards). Against a potent Seattle offense, controlling the time of possession will be important for the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown might be the subject of trade rumors, but if he stays in Arizona, he should thrive when his old college teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray returns in a few weeks from ACL recovery. Brown has 29 catches for 334 yards and three scores in his six games this season as Joshua Dobbs' top target. Seattle's defense is fifth worst against the pass thus far this season (257.6 yards per game) so Dobbs and Brown might succeed if they develop a successful connection early in Sunday's game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Will the Cardinals have enough defensive firepower to slow all of Seattle's offensive weapons? Running back Kenneth Walker III has 345 yards and three rushing scores on 83 carries thus far this season in addition to 100 yards receiving on 11 receptions. With Arizona's rushing defense surrendering 133.3 yards per game (ninth worst in the league), it's conceivable to expect a plentiful day from Seattle's top rusher.

Quarterback Geno Smith hasn't been as effective as he was in 2022, though he has plenty of receivers to work with in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett. and first round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith has only thrown for 1,172 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions thus far and likely will need to improve as the season goes along for Seattle to be more successful. Metcalf (22-337-2) leads the team in receiving yards, while Lockett (23-251-2) leads in receptions. Slot receiver Smith-Njigba, who was extremely productive at Ohio State, seems due for a breakout game to boost his 16-110-0 season statistics. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Seahawks picks

