The New York Jets will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field. Seattle is 8-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while the Jets are 0-12 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Seahawks have lost three of their past five games. The Jets have not won since their final game of the 2019 season.

Seahawks vs. Jets spread: Seahawks -13.5

Seahawks vs. Jets over-under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Jets money line: Seattle -800, New York +550

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks lost for the first time at home this past Sunday, 17-12, to the New York Giants as they finished with their lowest point total of the season. Seattle lost its firm grip on the NFC West lead and heads into Sunday needing a win to stay even with the Rams at the top of the division. Russell Wilson was sacked five times, threw an interception and lost a fumble. After taking a 5-0 halftime lead, the Seahawks allowed 14 points in the third quarter without scoring themselves.

Chris Carson had a season-high 110 scrimmage yards (65 rushing) and set a new career high with his fourth TD catch. He is one of three NFL running backs with four rushing and receiving TDs this season. DK Metcalf has 80-plus receiving yards in six of his past seven games at home. He also has eight TDs in his past seven at home. Metcalf leads the NFL with 1,119 receiving yards.

Jamal Adams has a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2020, tied for the second-most sacks by a defensive back in single season since 1982. He was selected by the Jets sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and was traded to Seattle before the 2020 season.

What you need to know about the Jets

Meanwhile, the Jets fell short vs. Las Vegas, 31-28, in their last outing. New York gave up a game-winning 46-yard TD pass with five seconds remaining. New York had appeared to be on the verge of its first victory, but went three-and-out with a chance to wrap up the game and gave the ball back to Las Vegas with 35 seconds left. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was fired after the loss. The Jets tied the team record for longest overall losing streak, which spanned the 1995 and '96 seasons under Rich Kotite. They remain on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only NFL teams to go 0-16.

Sam Darnold threw two TD passes for the first time since Dec. 12, 2019. The Jets are worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 18 on the season. Ty Johnson rushed for a career-high 104 yards and a TD vs. the Raiders. Jamison Crowder had two TD catches for the second time in his career. He is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Denzel Mims will miss Sunday's game because of personal reasons. The Jets have lost 11 of 19 all-time meetings with the Seahawks, including the last three. This will be their first trip to Seattle since 2012.

