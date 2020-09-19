Perennial powers in their respective conferences meet when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks (1-0) have finished first or second in the NFC West every year since 2012, earning two Super Bowl appearances and one championship during that span. The Patriots (1-0), meanwhile, have won the AFC East 11 straight years and placed first or second in the division each year since 2001.

Kickoff from CenturyLink Field in Seattle is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a four-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 44.5.

Patriots vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -4

Patriots vs. Seahawks over-under: 44.5 points

Patriots vs. Seahawks money line: Patriots +175, Seahawks -200

NE: Patriots led the NFL in 2019 with a plus-21 turnover differential

SEA: DE Benson Mayowa had a sack in his Seahawks debut last week

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle, which used a big third quarter in its win over Atlanta last week, was led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who was on fire. Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns for a 143.1 rating. He tied for the third-highest single game completion percentage, with a minimum of 35 attempts, in NFL history. He also rushed three times for 29 yards.

Also having a big game against the Falcons was wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who led the Seahawks with eight receptions for 92 yards. Lockett led Seattle in receiving in 2019 with 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight TDs. He also had 15 explosive plays and converted 53 first downs. He has been a clutch receiver, especially on his home field. Last season, he had seven touchdown receptions in eight home games.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England didn't miss a beat with Cam Newton taking over at quarterback for Tom Brady, who is now in Tampa Bay. Newton was steady in the Week 1 win over Miami, completing 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a 100.7 rating. He also rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns, the seventh time in his career he's had multiple rushing TDs, tied for most all-time by a quarterback.

Also leading the way against the Dolphins was running back Sony Michel, who rushed 10 times for 37 yards and a score. Michel has 85 or more yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games against NFC opponents.

He rushed for five TDs in eight road games in 2019. Michel was the Patriots' leading rusher last year. In 16 games, he carried 247 times for 912 yard and seven touchdowns.

