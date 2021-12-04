The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been reeling this year, yet are set to get the biggest piece of the unit back in time for the most important game of the season. Pittsburgh has activated star pass rusher T.J. Watt from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, setting the stage for Watt to make his return for Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt, who is vaccinated, needed to turn in two negative COVID tests separated by 24 hours after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Since Pittsburgh has a short week with a Thursday night game upcoming, Watt's availability for the Vikings game in Week 14 is massive for a defense that's 23rd in the NFL in points allowed per game and 25th in yards allowed per game.

Watt just returned to the Steelers in Week 12 after missing the team's previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip and knee injuries. Through nine games played this season, Watt has 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also has 29 pressures and 24 run stops.

Watt is the only player in the NFL with 40 combined sacks over the last three seasons, leading the league with 42 since the start of the 2019 season. He also leads the league in that stretch with 97 quarterback hits, the only player with over 80 quarterback hits since the start of 2019.