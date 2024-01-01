Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens with the season on the line. Monday, Tomlin told reporters Mason Rudolph will retain his spot under center with Kenny Pickett behind him, per NFL Media. Tomlin said Pickett's health is "less in question" entering Week 18, but he will ride the quarterback who has Pittsburgh on a two-game win streak.

In the 30-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, which gave Tomlin his 17th straight season without a losing record, Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards. It wasn't the 290-yard, two-touchdown performance he registered against the Cincinnati Bengals the day before Christmas Eve, but the former third-stringer did make a couple of big throws down the field and took care of the football.

The fact of the matter is the Steelers racked up 468 yards of total offense Sunday (most since Week 12 in 2018) and have won two straight games while scoring at least 30 points. Pittsburgh had zero such wins in its first 14 games this year. Plus, No. 1 wideout George Pickens has put together his two best performances of the season with Rudolph, catching four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals and then seven passes for 131 yards against the Seahawks.

In his two starts, Rudolph has completed 68.6% of his passes for 564 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Steelers have five playoff scenarios in this Week 18 showdown vs. Baltimore: