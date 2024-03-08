The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team, according to ESPN. Parting ways with Peterson means the Steelers will save $6.5 million against the salary cap.

If they kept him, Peterson would have accounted for $9.775 million against the salary cap. The team will have $2.925 million in dead money after the release. The Steelers currently have $18.4 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

The news comes not long after Peterson said he hoped to remain in Pittsburgh. He acknowledged that it might not happen, saying (via his podcast All Things Covered), "The question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them."

He added, "I signed a two-year deal for a reason."

Peterson is not getting what he wanted and instead will be looking for the next team to play his 14th season with.

In 2023, he played in 17 games, 16 being starts, with two interceptions, 11 passes defended, 42 combined tackles, 34 solo tackles and eight assists.

The 33-year-old did note that he had "a great conversation" with head coach Mike Tomlin after the season ended, but as a veteran in the league was well aware that it is a business first.

Over a decade into his career, he says he feels "great" and said by playing different positions, being flexible to help the team and playing the majority of his snaps, he feels he has proven himself.

Before his one-year gig with the Steelers, he played for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons. He got his NFL start with the Arizona Cardinals, when they drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2011. He played there through 2020.

In his career, he is a three-time First Team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler. Since joining the league, he has recorded 652 total tackles, 36 interceptions, 408 yards after picks, 122 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 1,891 return yards and six touchdowns.