The NFL's third and final week of the preseason will start with the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are expected to rest their starters, while the Steelers will play their starters for the third time in as many preseason games.

It's been an impressive summer for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has led Pittsburgh's starting offense on touchdowns on each of their three possessions this preseason. In his first two preseason games, Pickett completed 81.8 percent of his passes with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 149.1 passer rating.

While they probably won't face Desmond Ridder, the Steelers defense will see plenty of Taylor Heinicke, the Falcons backup quarterback who made 26 starts for Washington the previous two seasons. Pittsburgh's defense will also try to contain running back Godwin Igwebuike, who scored two touchdowns in a game against the Steelers as a member of the Detroit Lions in 2021.

There are several defensive players to keep an eye on tonight, especially on the defensive side of the ball. For the Steelers, rookie pass rusher Nick Herbig will look to continue what has been an impressive preseason for the former Wisconsin Badger. The Falcons will dress several of their rookie defenders that include defensive end Zach Harrison, who is surely hoping to parlay what has been a solid training camp with his first sack of the preseason.

Here's how you can follow Thursday night's action in real time.

