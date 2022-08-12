It's a matchup of two teams in the midst of major transitions when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday as part of the 2022 NFL preseason Week 1 schedule. The Steelers face the task of replacing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons with the team. Seattle traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a package that included two first-round picks and potential replacement Drew Lock. Wilson played 10 seasons with the Seahawks and won one Super Bowl, while Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two titles.

Kickoff at Heinz Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 36. Before you make any Steelers vs. Seahawks picks or 2022 NFL Preseason predictions, be sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling editor, White has gone 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 445-378-24 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players.

In addition, White has gone 53-29-4 on his last 86 picks involving the Steelers, returning almost $2,100 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Steelers, and he just revealed his expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see White's picks and analysis. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Steelers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -3.5

Seahawks vs. Steelers over-under: 36 points

Seahawks vs. Steelers money line: Seattle -175, Pittsburgh +150

SEA: Jacob Eason was fifth in the NFL in completions (41) in the 2021 preseason

PIT: Mason Rudolph completed 75 percent of his throws last preseason

Seahawks vs. Steelers picks: See picks here.



Why the Steelers can cover

There are plenty of fierce battles for positions, and that includes quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be the starter, but rookie Kenny Pickett intends to push Mason Rudolph for the backup job. The first-round pick out of Pitt was the ACC Player of the Year in 2021. He led the Panthers to an 11-2 mark and threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Fourth-stringer Chris Oladokun could also have a say in the competition. The seventh-round pick threw for more than 3,000 and 25 TDs for South Dakota State last season and drew interest from other teams before the Steelers selected him. Second-round pick George Pickens out of Georgia and fourth-rounder Calvin Austin from Memphis are among the numerous talented receivers trying to draw attention. Anthony Miller also is in that receiver mix, and the former second-rounder had a strong relationship with Trubisky when both were with the Bears.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The quarterback competition will have an impact, with Geno Smith set to get the start for Seattle. Lock will be pushing to take the top job, while 2020 Colts fourth-round pick Jacob Eason is a solid No. 3. Lock has cut down on the mistakes that plagued him in Denver and threw for 185 yards, compared to 94 for Smith, in a mock game last weekend. Smith started three games for Seattle last season and went 1-2, including a 23-20 OT loss to the Steelers. The 31-year-old, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2003, went 15-of-25 for 136 yards in the preseason last year.

Lock threw for 151 yards and two TDs in Denver's exhibition opener against the Vikings last season. Eason played in all three preseason games for the Colts, completing 41-of-62 throws for 389 yards and no TDs or interceptions. The running back battle also will be closely watched, with second-round pick Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas trying to unseat presumed starter Rashaad Penny. Walker won the Doak Walker Award last season after rushing for 1,636 yards and scoring 18 TDs for Michigan State. Dallas was a fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2020.

How to make NFL Preseason or Seahawks vs. Steelers picks

White has analyzed this matchup from all angles, and he is leaning Over on the point total. He also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and the rest of his expert NFL analysis, at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Steelers in Saturday's NFL Preseason matchup? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's Steelers vs. Seahawks picks and analysis, all from the NFL expert who is 53-29-4 on his latest picks involving the Steelers, and find out.