After winning the NFC East for the second time in three seasons last year, the Philadelphia Eagles expected a lot from themselves in 2020. The season haven't gone as planned thus far, but they still occupy first place in the division despite a 2-4-1 record. The Eagles will attempt to remain there when they host a bitter enemy in the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia, which will be playing its third consecutive game at home, is coming off a crucial 22-21 victory over the NFC East-rival New York Giants in which it trailed by 11 points with less than five minutes remaining. Philadelphia is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the latest Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He also has been uncanny with his picks involving the Cowboys. In fact, he is 7-2 in his last nine against-the-spread picks involving Dallas. Roberts nailed Arizona over the Cowboys in Week 6 and the Giants covering against Dallas in Week 5. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Cowboys vs. Eagles. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Philadelphia -10.5

Eagles vs. Cowboys over-under: 42.5 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Philadelphia -410, Dallas +330

PHI: Eagles are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games as home favorites

DAL: Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Carson Wentz had his most productive game of the year last week, throwing for a season-high 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both in the final 4:38 of the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old from North Dakota State, who has a pair of TD tosses in his last three games, also opened the scoring with his team-leading fifth rushing touchdown of 2020. It was the third career game with at least 350 passing yards for Wentz, who has run for a score in four consecutive home games.

Greg Ward grabbed a share of the team lead by making his third touchdown catch of the season in Week 7. The 25-year-old, who had 28 catches in seven contests as a rookie in 2019, has a club-high 29 in seven games this year for 233 yards.

Travis Fulgham, who hauled in five passes for 73 yards against the Giants, also has five TD receptions and leads Philadelphia with 357 yards.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Eagles rank near the bottom of the league against the run, giving up 130.4 yards per game, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is still a potent option with more than 660 total yards from scrimmage this season. Philadelphia is also a bottom-10 team in scoring defense, allowing 28.0 points per game, and the Eagles have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (11) in the NFL this season.

Elsewhere, Dallas has an electric group of pass-catchers, with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup each averaging more than 50 yards per game with five touchdowns among them. Philadelphia's pass rush is impressive, but the Eagles are allowing 68.5 percent of passes to be completed this season.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

Roberts is leaning under the total. He has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

