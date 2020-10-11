It should be an aerial show on Sunday Night Football this week when the Minnesota Vikings visit CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson is throwing for more than 320 yards per game and goes up against a Vikings pass defense that ranks 29th in the league. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also can light it up and faces a Seattle unit that allows more than 400 yards per game through the air. Both teams come in off 31-23 victories, with Seattle improving to 4-0 by beating Miami while Minnesota got its first win against the Texans.

Vikings vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -6.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks over-under: 54.5

Vikings vs. Seahawks money line: Minnesota +250, Seattle -300

MIN: QB Kirk Cousins has topped 250 passing yards three times this season.

SEA: WR Tyler Lockett has at least seven receptions in four of his last five games.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 games in Week 5, and Cousins is bound to have a big game at any time. That could come this week against a Seahawks pass defense that allows 401 yards per game. Veteran receiver Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson can make plays, and they have combined for 36 catches. Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick out of LSU, ranks eighth in the NFL with 348 receiving yards, and Thielen has four touchdowns.

The Vikings, who are 45-20-1 ATS in their last 66 games on FieldTurf, can always count on Cook, who is the NFL's leading rusher with 424 yards and averages 5.7 per carry. He and tight end Kyle Rudolph are valuable outlets for Cousins in the passing game, combining for 13 receptions. The Vikings defense has struggled, but linebackers Eric Wilson (interception, sack) and Eric Kendricks (45 tackles) and safety Harrison Smith (interception) are impact players.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight games as a favorite, and Wilson has been playing at an MVP level this season. He leads the league with 16 touchdown passes, tying Peyton Manning's NFL record for TDs through four games. DK Metcalf also has been spectacular and is tied for the league lead with 403 yards, with a 25.2-yard average. Tyler Lockett is tied for eighth in with 26 receptions, and the two receivers have combined for seven touchdowns.

The Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game, and running back Chris Carson also plays a key role with 350 total yards and 15 receptions. The defense has struggled against the pass, but it has been opportunistic, with Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin getting two of the team's six interceptions. The Seahawks rank third against the run (75.8 yards per game) and should be able to force Cousins to beat them.

