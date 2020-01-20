Super Bowl 2020 odds: 49ers vs. Chiefs opening line released by halftime of NFC Championship
Will the 49ers finally be the team to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense?
The Super Bowl LIV matchup isn't officially set, but that hasn't stopped Las Vegas sportsbooks from opening the betting. After the Chiefs erased an early 10-point deficit to beat the Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship, the 49ers pummeled the Packers in the first half, jumping out to a 27-0 lead by halftime. That was enough for the Westgate, which posted odds for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami by the close of the first half.
Even though the Chiefs were considered one-point favorites on the lookahead line for this matchup, the opening odds have the game as a pick 'em with a total of 52.
The Chiefs didn't panic when they were down 10-0 and then 17-7 in the second quarter, scoring four straight touchdowns to essentially put the game away in the fourth quarter, with a 60-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins giving them an 18-point lead with less than eight minutes left. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 294 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 35 passing, adding 53 yards on eight carries and another touchdown on an incredible scramble near the end of the first half.
The 49ers didn't have any of the early trouble the Chiefs had to overcome, absolutely dominating the first half behind 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries by Raheem Mostert as well as an incredible defensive effort that left the Packers with just 94 total yards at the break. The Packers aren't eliminated yet, but they have a massive hole to climb out of if they're going to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season.
You can follow the action as they try to rally in our NFC Championship live blog.
