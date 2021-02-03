As we reach the middle of Super Bowl week, the daily injury reports will become more and more important. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have notable players dealing with various ailments heading into Sunday, such as Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead and Sammy Watkins. One player who has been dealing with an ankle injury has already guaranteed he will suit up in Super Bowl LV, however.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. met with reporters on a video conference following Tampa Bay's practice session, and he said that he's feeling well and will be on the field come Sunday.

"The ankle is feeling good, I'm gonna play the game," Winfield Jr. said, via Pro Football Talk.

Winfield missed the Buccaneers' NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice, but apparently took advantage of his two weeks off and is ready to roll. This is also notable because it means at least one of the Buccaneers' starting safeties will be available. Jordan Whitehead injured his shoulder against the Packers, and his status for Super Bowl LV is more in question. In the Buccaneers' estimated injury report last week, Winfield Jr. was listed as questionable while Whitehead was doubtful.

Winfield Jr. has been one many bright spots this year on the Buccaneers defense. The former Golden Gopher was selected with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately fit in as a starter. In 16 regular-season games, he recorded 94 combined tackles, six passes defensed, three sacks and one interception. He also forced two fumbles. In Tampa Bay's first two playoff games against the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints, Winfield Jr. recorded 12 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers' secondary is an important position group when it comes to this matchup against the Chiefs, as they will be responsible for shutting down the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The dynamic duo combined for 21 catches, 351 yards and three touchdowns when the two teams faced off in Week 12. Winfield Jr. recorded eight combined tackles in the 27-24 loss.