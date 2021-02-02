Backup quarterbacks don't always get the limelight, but when they do, boy, is the pressure on. Come to think of it, the NFL playoffs aren't always a stranger to reserve signal-callers, either. After all, it was just three seasons ago that the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in large part because their backup QB was running the show. It was also just a few weeks ago that the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs needed their backup QB to finish the job and advance to the AFC Championship.

If you're prepping for Super Bowl LV and aren't sure which QBs would be next up for the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this is the place to be. Below you'll find overviews on each side's backup ahead of the big game:

Kansas City Chiefs

Chad Henne KC • QB • 4 CMP% 73.7 YDs 248 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 6.53 View Profile

Age: 35

College: Michigan

NFL experience: 13th season

Career starts: 54

Career passer rating: 76.1

If he sounds familiar, that's because he's seen recent, meaningful action in place of Patrick Mahomes, filling in for the injured star QB to close the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Browns, then preparing as an emergency option for the AFC title game. Originally a second-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2008, Henne spent the first four years of his career with the 'Phins, starting 31 games -- with middling, interception-riddled results -- before a shoulder injury basically ended his time there. His next stop came with the Jaguars, who added him as a backup to -- guess who -- Blaine Gabbert in 2012. Henne ultimately replaced Gabbert but was again pick-prone in the lineup before giving way to Blake Bortles and joining the Chiefs in 2018 as the No. 2 behind Mahomes.

Henne's heavy INT totals suggest he's willing to take chances, but of the two backups in the Super Bowl, he's easily the safer option in terms of an emergency option. For one, he's never been particularly careless with the football in and outside the pocket. And while he hasn't seen extensive action since way back in 2013 during his days with the Jags, he's been efficient in limited work with Kansas City. His 107.5 QB rating in four games over three years is solid, he showed grit in place of Mahomes this postseason, and best of all, he's now been in the comfortable confines of Andy Reid's system, studying alongside Mahomes, for three full seasons. He may not be a flashy backup, but if you need someone to finish a big game, you can do worse.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blaine Gabbert TB • QB • 11 CMP% 56.3 YDs 143 TD 2 INT 0 YD/Att 8.94 View Profile

Age: 31

College: Missouri

NFL experience: 10th season

Career starts: 48

Career passer rating: 72.3

Gabbert's last -- and only -- time on the field for the Buccaneers over the last two years came in late-fall mop-up duty, when he either took final kneel-downs for Tom Brady or simply relieved No. 12 at the end of blowouts. That's a good thing for Tampa Bay, because while his career numbers aren't nearly as bad as his forgettable Jaguars tenure suggested they'd be, he's failed to inspire at almost every destination. Drafted 10th overall by Jacksonville in 2011, he quickly flamed out as a No. 1, totaling 24 INTs and 21 fumbles in 27 skittish starts before being dealt to the 49ers and spending three years as Colin Kaepernick's backup. Gabbert flashed with more poise in San Francisco, briefly taking Kaepernick's job, but reverted to the bench before making one-year stops with both the Cardinals and Titans, who saw him throw as many picks as touchdowns during two late-season stretches, one of which cost a playoff berth.

Technically speaking, Gabbert can't be considered much worse of a backup than Henne, whose career numbers and limited skill set aren't exactly awe-inspiring, either. But there's a case to be made, in Bruce Arians' demanding aerial attack, that he'd have a tougher time taking over in an emergency situation and relieving Brady. His limited work with the Bucs has been promising (125.8 passer rating in four games), and like Henne, he'd benefit from his supporting cast. But if Tom Brady goes down in the Super Bowl, well, the Bucs had better hope for a miracle from the rest of their offense, too.