He might not know it, but famed former Bears defender William 'The Refrigerator' Perry owns a place in sports betting history.

Whether or not Perry would score a touchdown in Super Bowl XX in 1986 was the first Super Bowl prop bet, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Perry rewarded those who bet on his to score by bulldozing his way for a 1-yard touchdown late in the Bears' 46-10 romp over the Patriots.

Bettors are hoping to have similar success in Super Bowl LVII. While the game is still several days away, some notable bets have already been placed ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles showdown.

Caesars' biggest Super Bowl prop bet so far is $35,000 by one bettor on 'no' to whether any kickoffs or punts will be returned for a touchdown at -1400, for a potential $2,500 win. The biggest Super Bowl LVII prop bet payout comes from a mere $8 bet on the Eagles scoring exactly four points. Those odds are 10,000-1 for a potential $80,000 win.

One better placed $500 on each kicker at 200-1 for Super Bowl MVP. If that happened, it would mark the first time a kicker has won Super Bowl MVP. Desmond Howard, the former Packers' receiver/returner, is the only special teams player to win Super Bowl MVP after he wreaked havoc on the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

The prop bet that has the most money is "no" on whether or not a quarterback will have a reception (it is currently -1200 after opening at -650). Those who bet against this happening obviously don't expect the Eagles to unveil a Philly Special sequel.

Philadelphia is currently a 1.5-point favorite over the Chiefs, with the game's over/under total set at 50.5. Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts' and Patrick Mahomes' MVP odds are currently +125 and +130, respectively.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the shortest odds of scoring the game's first touchdown at +525, followed by Hurts and Eagles running back Miles Sanders (+575).

Both quarterbacks' touchdown passing over/under total is set at 1.5. The overall passing total for Hurts is 238.5, while Mahomes' tally is set at 290.5.

Neither team is apparently expected to receive a big game from a running back. Sanders' rushing over/under total has been set at 59.5 yards, while Chiefs' starting running back's Isiah Pacheco's over/under is currently set at 49.5 yards.