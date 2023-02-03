Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.

If you need any evidence, just look at the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. A 49ers shirt was placed on the Rocky statue, and the Eagles went on to win the game with ease, 31-7. With the Chiefs up next, Kelce is imploring the fans to not touch the Rocky statue, especially if they're thinking about putting his jersey on it.

"Right now, Chiefs (fans), do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. "Do not do that, alright? Definitely don't put an 87 on there. Do not do that."

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and an Eagles offensive lineman, thinks the regular desecration of the Rocky statue has become an inside job.

"I am convinced there is a Philadelphia fan who is putting these shirts on the Rocky statue just to get everybody all fired up, and it's working," Jason Kelce said. "It's working tremendously, so keep doing it."

Throughout the years, Rocky has also sported the colors of the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and New York Giants. In each instance, the Eagles won.

We'll see whether any red and yellow appears on the Rocky Statue before Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12.