Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro has connections to Andy Reid, as the Kansas City Chiefs head coach was the Eagles' head coach for 14 seasons. Spotted hugging Reid on the field was DiSandro and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who made the bold decision to hire Reid back in 1999.

What makes the DiSandro exchange with Reid even more relevant is the Chiefs' opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. DiSandro was barred from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season following an incident with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw that resulted in both player and staffer getting ejected from the game.

Per a pool report from NFL referee Walt Anderson on Dec. 3, DiSandro was "contributing to the escalation" of the argument, which led to him being tossed from the game. DiSandro was also reportedly fined $100K -- a punishment he appealed. Per the Associated Press, that appeal was denied. The Eagles reportedly paid the fine. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty, but was not suspended.

DiSandro also serves as the senior advisor to the general manager for the Eagles, having the job for 25 seasons. He joined the Eagles when Reid was hired as head coach in 1999 and always was seen by his side during and after games.

Reid, the winningest head coach in Eagles history, and DiSandro go way back. Not a surprise to see DiSandro and Lurie embrace Reid prior to Super Bowl LVIII, especially with all he's done for the Eagles franchise.