The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Super Bowl LVII on Monday by placing him on injured reserve, but they received some good injury news later in the day regarding two of their stars on offense and defense.

On Super Bowl opening night, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed told reporters that he had cleared concussion protocol and should be good to go vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Additionally, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney told USA TODAY he's "definitely" playing in the Super Bowl after suffering an ankle injury in the AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs' top cornerback had a career year in 2022, racking up 108 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in 17 games played. Sneed did not practice at all according to the Chiefs' Super Bowl bye-week injury report. Toney did not either, as he was listed with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Toney was traded from the New York Giants to the Chiefs in the middle of the regular season. The former first-round pick out of the University of Florida caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played for the Chiefs, and also rushed five times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes' Swiss Army Knife could play a large role on Sunday.