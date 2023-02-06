A mere six days prior to Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs made a pair of roster moves that could change the complexion of their offense when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday. The Chiefs announced on Monday afternoon that they have activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

CEH has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. He has been back in practice in recent weeks but the is the first time he will be on the active roster since suffering the injury. Even prior to getting hurt, Edwards-Helaire had been surpassed on the depth chart by both Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, but given the injuries to Kansas City's wide receiver corps, it's possible he could step into a role on Sunday night.

Hardman left the AFC title game against the Bengals with an injured pelvis, and was not expected to play in the Super Bowl. This move just formalizes that fact. He missed significant time earlier this season with abdomen and pelvic injuries, and the conference championship was his first time playing since Week 9.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Chiefs also lost both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney to injuries during the game against Cincinnati, and neither of those players practiced at all last week. It will be important to keep an eye on their practice statuses throughout this week; but if neither can go, then the Chiefs will be left with only Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, and Marcus Kemp as receivers who played a not-insignificant number of snaps this season. (And even Kemp only played 10 regular-season snaps before being thrust into action for 22 plays against the Bengals.)

With Patrick Mahomes also still dealing with his own high-ankle sprain, the Chiefs are coming into this week incredible banged up on offense. Hopefully, as the week moves along, they can get a bit healthier and come into the game at something approaching full strength.