Taylor Swift is in her Red (and yellow) Era. As rumors swirl that Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce are dating, the superstar singer was seen at Arrowhead Stadium, dawning Chiefs red, watching with the tight end's mother Donna Kelce.

Swift still has not confirmed if she is dating the Super Bowl champion, but was clearly hyped up when Kelce scored a touchdown. Her reaction was NSFW, so we will leave a blank space where the explicit word was.

"Let's f---ing go!" the 12-time Grammy winner said while on her feet and clapping for the home team.

Kelce's touchdown was a three-yard catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs up 41-0. There was no need to calm down and Swift was slamming on the glass in celebration of the score.

Kelce lead the team in receiving with seven receptions on eight targets for 69 yards. We have seen this film before, with Kelce leading the team, as he has been Mahomes' go-to guy through their years of success. This was Kelce's 71st career touchdown.

Swift saw sparks fly and chest bumped someone else in the box after Kelce crossed the goal line.

She went through all the emotions of a fan supporting the great American dynasty that is the Chiefs. Kansas City has been able to shake off whatever they were going through to start the season, when they lost to the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs won with style, beating the Chicago Bears 41-10 and improving to 2-1. After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen walking in the stadium together, further suggesting they may be dating.

After the game, Mahomes was asked if he felt pressure to give Kelce the ball because Swift was in the stands.

"I heard she was in the house, I felt a little bit of pressure," No. 15 said. "I think [Kelce] wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Mahomes complimented Swift during the postgame press conference.

"She's tremendous at everything she does," he said. "I haven't got to meet her, but if she ends up with Travis I'll probably get to meet her."

Head coach Andy Reid took credit for the potential relationship, saying, "I set them up."

Swift and Kelce were first spoken about in the same sentence when he made the friendship bracelets and took his moment when he made jewelry with his phone number on it to give to the singer before her concert. Since Swift does not speak to anyone before or after concerts, Kelce was not able to meet Swift.

He said he was "butthurt" that the interaction didn't happen, but it seems like there is no more bad blood.

Swifties seemed like it was their wildest dream that the pop star is supporting No. 87.

The Chiefs next game is at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. Their next home game is on Oct. 12 against the Denver Broncos, who just lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins.