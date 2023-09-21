For the last few weeks, the internet rumor mill has been working overtime trying to figure out whether Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and world famous pop singer Taylor Swift are dating. On Thursday, Kelce spoke on the issue himself when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee gave Kelce the opportunity to clear the air regarding the speculation that he and Swift are dating. Kelce said so many people are passing along misinformation that it has gotten out of hand. To make matters worse, his brother Jason Kelce seems to take pleasure in adding fuel to the fire.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has gotten," Kelce said. "Right now, it's like that old game in school called 'telephone' where everyone is whispering in everyone's ear and hearing random stuff. No one actually knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides ... The guy can't stay out of the frickin' headlines."

Some athletes might be bothered that their social life keeps appearing in gossip columns, but Kelce said he isn't too bothered by the drama. Kelce acknowledged that he sparked the rumors on his own podcast, and he even revealed one of his pickup lines for Swift.

"Nah, that's life, baby," Kelce said. "That's life. I mean, I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

This saga began when Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast that he tried to shoot his shot with Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. At the time, Kelce said he had failed, but that didn't stop social media from running with the story.

Jason Kelce didn't do much to help his brother during an appearance on WIP 94 in Philadelphia when he joked that the rumors are "100 percent true." It seems like internet sleuths will just have to keep guessing about whether Kelce has actually struck up a relationship with Swift.