The pop culture world has been buzzing in recent weeks due to the rumors of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift dating. During an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce seemed to confirm the pair is officially dating.

However, Kelce quickly stated he was joking and doesn't have any inside information on his brother's love life.

"It's hard to answer because I don't know what's happening with Travis' love life," Kelce said. "I try to keep his business his business and stay out of that world. Having said that, I think they're doing great. I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

This comes after CBS Sports announcer Ian Eagle made an elite reference during Sunday's game between the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Due to the constant dating rumors, Eagle snuck in a song reference during the Chiefs star tight end's third-quarter touchdown.

When Kelce, born in 1989, caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, Eagle said, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

Eagle is a confirmed Swiftie.

It was Kelce's regular season debut after missing Week 1 due to injury, and he was ready for it, shaking off any offseason rust. He scored the first Chiefs touchdown of the second half, making it 14-6 Kansas City. Kelce knows the end zone all too well, as the score was the 70th touchdown of his career.

The Chiefs went on to win 17-9 and breathed a sigh of relief after bouncing back from last week's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Neither Kelce or Swift have confirmed their dating status, but the two-time Super Bowl champion does seem to be a fan. He attended her popular Eras Tour and made a friendship bracelet, a tradition for fans at her concert, with his number on it to hand to her.

Kelce did not get to see Swift before or after her concert because she is on vocal rest outside of her performances. He jokingly mentioned he was "butthurt" that he never got to give the Grammy winner his bracelet.

Next week, the Chiefs get to stay, stay, stay at home and host the Chicago Bears, where they'll look to improve to 2-1. Then in Week 4, the Jets will be saying, "Welcome to New York" as they host the defending champions.

Kelce is hoping to help the Chiefs become the last great American dynasty and win another Super Bowl, which would seal that status.