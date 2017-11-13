Teammates say DeShone Kizer audibled to one of the worst plays of the season
Even by Browns' standards, the goal-line quarterback sneak was a complete and utter failure
When Browns rookie DeShone Kizer ran a quarterback sneak from the Lions' 2-yard line with 15 seconds left in the first half and no timeouts, everyone just assumed that coach Hue Jackson, perhaps overtaken by the stress that comes with overseeing the NFL's worst team, had finally and completely gone mad. There was no other explanation for the play call.
As it turns out, Jackson hadn't lost his marbles at that exact moment and there was another explanation; Kizer, the embattled rookie who has been benched twice this season, audibled to the quarterback sneak that was a complete and utter failure, even by the Browns' low-bar standards. To Jackson's credit, he wouldn't blame Kizer after the 38-24 loss in Detroit.
"It's on me,'' Jackson, who is now 1-24 in Cleveland, told reporters, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I'm mad at myself. Nobody else. period. I'm taking the fall on everything. We're an 0-9 football team right now.''
Kizer, meanwhile, who has taken responsibility for the team's performance in the past, was less inclined to do so when the topic turned to the failed quarterback sneak.
"I think coach addressed it in here,'' Kizer said. "You know, we've got to work to get better in the red zone. I'm out there calling shots as a quarterback, so I've got to do whatever I can to get better in the red zone."
While coach and quarterback were silent on the matter, Kizer's teammates told a different story.
"We got to the line and we audibled to the sneak,'' said left guard Joel Bitonio.
Tight end Seth DeValve added: "We had no timeouts. We were trying to get the ball snapped. The refs had stopped the game for a possible review and then the play clock was going to resume as soon as they blew the whistle, so we got up on the line and we had a different play called. DeShone took it upon himself to sneak it, which is not a bad thing to do. We didn't get it. That was unfortunate, but we moved on.''
Exacerbating matters: When the play failed in speculator fashion, the Browns still had an opportunity to spike the ball and stop the clock. The execution would have to be perfect, however, and because these are the Browns that didn't happen. The Lions' defenders took their sweet time unpiling themselves off Kizer and by the time both teams were lined up the clock had expired.
"Yeah, that's the defense's job,'' Kizer conceded. "Anytime the clock's rolling, they're going to try to stay on top of you. They did a good job of making sure we couldn't get up and get the ball snapped to kill it. It is what it is."
Here's your silver lining: There are only 420 minutes left in the Browns' 2017 season.
-
Kaepernick on GQ's Men of the Year cover
The former 49ers quarterback hasn't played since the 2016 season
-
Why Panthers will top Dolphins on 'MNF'
Plus, everything you need to know about the game
-
NFL Week 11 odds: Chiefs big favorites
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 11
-
Jerry Jones could pay NFL legal fees
The cost could reach $10 million for Jones, who is still fuming about the Ezekiel Elliott...
-
Pile: AFC South sending two to playoffs?
Plus more on the Saints rushing attack and the Giants nightmare coaching situation
-
Week 10 Grades: Saints A+, Packers B+
Here are the Week 10 grades for every team that played on Sunday
Add a Comment