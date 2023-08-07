A member of the Houston Texans ownership group is facing serious legal charges in Kentucky. Javier Loya, who was one of the original investors in the franchise, is facing seven criminal charges over an incident that happened earlier this year.

According to Pro Football Talk, Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The exact date of the alleged crime isn't clear yet, but an arrest warrant for Loya was issued in Kentucky back on May 10.

Although the charges weren't made public until this week, the Texans said they have known about the situation since it happened.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the team said in a statement, via PFT. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or league activities."

The NFL confirmed that it is also aware of the serious charges against Loya.

"The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed," the NFL said in a statement. "Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

This isn't the first time that Loya has been on the NFL's radar. Back in 2008, the league investigated him after accusations were made that he was involved in "high-stakes gambling," which wasn't permitted back then.

Loya has been a minority owner in the franchise since the Texans' expansion season in 2002.