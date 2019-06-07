Texans surprisingly fire general manager Brian Gaine less than 18 months after hiring him

The Texans are back in the market for a general manager to work with coach Bill O'Brien

In a surprise move that came out of nowhere on Friday, the Houston Texans have made the decision to fire general manager Brian Gaine. 

The move comes just 18 months after Houston hired him, and the Texans won the AFC South during his only season with the team. 

"After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager," the team said in a statement. "Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization. We will begin an immediate search for a new GM." 

With Gaine out, the team is putting executive senior vice president Chris Olsen in charge of finding his replacement. The firing of Gaine comes after the Texans let him run their offseason, which included signing multiple free agents and making each of their draft picks. In their statement, the Texans admitted that the firing is coming at a somewhat odd time on the offseason calendar. 

"While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the city of Houston," the team said. 

Gaine is the second general manager to be fired since the end of the draft. The other firing came in May when the Jets parted ways with Mike Maccagnan. 

