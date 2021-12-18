Five months after NFL veteran Barkevious Mingo was arrested on a felony charge carrying up to 20 years in prison, a Texas Grand Jury has dropped the case against the former first-round draft pick, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The 31-year-old Mingo was charged with indecency and sexual contact with a minor, but the free agent pass-rusher's attorney says the Tarrant County Grand Jury ruled this week "there was no probable cause" to continue the case.

"We're extremely pleased to learn today that the criminal charges against Barkevious Mingo were no-billed this afternoon by the Tarrant County Grand Jury -- which means the prosecution against him is officially over," Mingo's attorney, Chris Lewis, told Rapoport in a statement. "Mr. Mingo is and has always been innocent of these charges. Today's decision is the first step in restoring (his) good name and successfully brings to a close what has been a painful and uncertain chapter in his life. We appreciate the hard work and thoughtful consideration that the District Attorney's Office and the Grand Jury dedicated to this matter."

Mingo, originally drafted sixth overall by the Browns in 2013, was released by the Falcons on July 10, two days after his arrest. His attorney said at the time Atlanta "rushed to judgment in terminating" his client's contract "before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court," adding that "the accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie." Mingo had turned himself into Arlington Police Department, with Sports Illustrated reporting that his second-degree felony charge stemmed from an alleged 2019 incident involving a teenage family member's friend.

The former LSU standout was last seen on the field with the Bears in 2020. He played for the Texans the year prior, and the Seahawks in 2018. Mingo also spent time with the Patriots and Colts after three seasons in Cleveland.