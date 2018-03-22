The ageless Frank Gore reportedly signs one-year deal with hometown Dolphins
Gore is a Miami native and played his college ball at The U
Frank Gore is going back to where it all began.
The 34-year old running back, who is a native of Miami, Fla. attended Coconut Grove High School, where he set all kinds of Dade County records, and then played college football at the University of Miami (writer's note: Go Canes!). Now, he's signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per multiple reports.
Gore spent the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is currently working on a 12-season streak of totaling at least 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards -- a streak that started during his second year with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him back in 2005.
Gore currently ranks fifth all-time with 14,026 rushing yards. He is just 75 yards away from passing Curtis Martin for fourth on the all-time list. At that point, the only three players that would be ahead of him are Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Barry Sanders. There is surely a gold jacket in Gore's future, approximately five years after he retires from the game.
In Miami, he seems likely to enter some sort of timeshare with Kenyan Drake, who broke out as the lead back last season after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi to the Eagles. Drake will likely take the lead role with Gore working in more sparingly, but given his reliability as a blocker and pass-catcher, he could get more work than expected.
