The second edition of Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" powered by Verizon, a made-for-TV tournament starring pairs of NFL players alongside some of the best anglers in the SFC Billfish Championship will debut Saturday afternoon.

Seven boats will set off from Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with seven pairs of NFL players aboard, several of whom have special connections to each other. There's a pair of brothers in Dalvin and James Cook and Quinnen & Quincy Williams, teammates like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns on the New York Giants and James Bradberry and Jalen Carter on the Philadelphia Eagles, and star running backs like Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins. Also in the picture are Jeffrey Simmons, Rachaad White, David Njoku and Trey Hendrickson.

These NFL standouts will be partnered with SFC's star anglers, who will be in their element as they seek to win this event. "The Catch" will feature the standard billfish catch-and-release scoring system used in the SFC, putting the skills of these anglers as well as their visiting mates from the gridiron to the test as they try to become champions of The Catch.

All events through The Catch will support the Coast Guard Foundation.

How to Watch "The Catch" powered by Verizon

Date: Sat., April 20

Location: Pier Sixty-Six -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount+