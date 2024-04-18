Some of the NFL's elite are set to team up with the Sport Fishing Championship's best saltwater anglers, as the team pairings for the second annual SFC "The Catch" powered by Verizon have been released. The made-for-TV tournament is set to air Saturday, April 20, at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The tournament will take place at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with seven boats that will be manned by notable pairings of NFL players along with SFC Billfish Championship top anglers. The tournament will use the SFC's standard billfish catch-and-release scoring system.

Here are the team pairings for The Catch:

Gypsea / Team OluKai



Gerry McGraw (owner)

Jordan Sanford (Mate)



Dalvin Cook (former Pro Bowl running back)

James Cook (Buffalo Bills)

Team OluKai features the defending champions of The Catch in McGraw and Sanford, who was voted by fans as an SFC All-Star in 2023. They're joined by former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook of Minnesota Vikings fame and his brother James Cook, a rusher who is coming off his first Pro Bowl season with the Bills.

Rising Son's / Team Verizon

Team Verizon features the Berthelots, SFC Championship Fish Division winners each of the last two years. They may get it done on the water, but they'll be joined by two running backs who do their damage on land. They will be joined by Kamara, who has had at least 1,100 all-purpose yards every season, and Mostert, who's fresh off his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Lights Out / Team Salt Life

The Carmichaels are 2023 SFC All-Stars and will be joined by a pair of teammates from the Eagles, the veteran cornerback Bradberry and Carter, a rising second-year defensive tackle.

T-Zero / Team Continental Tire

SFC All-Stars Laws and Scholtz are joined by New York's newest pass-rushing duo, with trade acquisition Burns joining fellow outside linebacker Thibodeaux, the team's budding star.

Harvey / Team INEOS Grenadier



SFC competitors Guidry and Brumble join two NFL stars on opposite sides of the ball, Simmons, Tennessee's All-Pro defensive tackle, and White, a running back with Tampa Bay.

Lifeline / Team OneWater Yacht Group

Bridges and Benefield have been teamed up with the Williams brothers from the New York Jets defense, defensive tackle Quinnen and linebacker Quincy.

Quantified / Team R3

Quantified stars the two-time defending SFC Billfish Champions alongside two opposing players from the AFC North, Browns tight end Njoku and Bengals defensive end Hendrickson.

"We're bringing together elite SFC athletes and pairing them with NFL superstars, and, to no surprise, everyone is out to win," Mark Neifeld, CEO and commissioner of Sport Fishing Championship, said in a statement. "NFL players have proven to be quick studies to our sport, so I can't wait to see which teams rise to the top!"

All events through The Catch will support the Coast Guard Foundation.