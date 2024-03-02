The term "NFL offseason" could not be more misleading. The "offseason" is when all 32 teams are working long hours figuring out the best course of action when it comes to team building -- both in free agency and the draft. Each decision made can have long-lasting ramifications that impact other clubs for better or for worse. The right draft pick could eventually lead to a Super Bowl, while the wrong one could cost you your job.

During an appearance on "Pardon My Take," ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down the absolutely incredible story of how the San Francisco 49ers landed their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy. Everyone knows by now that Purdy was selected with the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but do you know how the 49ers even got that pick? It was because of another quarterback.

The 49ers held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. San Francisco was thought to be in the market for a quarterback, and this class was headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. However, the 49ers didn't do work on the top guys, because they believed Kirk Cousins was leaving Washington the following offseason. San Francisco wanted Cousins and thought Cousins wanted to be in San Francisco. The front office didn't feel like they needed to put major resources into rookie quarterback evaluation.

In the middle of the 2017 season, the 49ers made an addition at quarterback. Per Schefter, the New England Patriots called up the 49ers and offered to gift Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco for a second-round pick. The 49ers agreed, which, of course, ruined what they wanted to happen with Cousins. But, it gets even crazier than that.

Going back to the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers did extensive research on only one quarterback and actually traded up to get him: a player by the name of C.J. Beathard in the third round. Beathard spent four seasons in San Francisco, and the 49ers were given a compensatory pick when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. That compensatory pick was used to select Brock Purdy.

In 2023, Purdy recorded the most yards per pass attempt in an NFL season all-time (9.6). His first full season as starter was incredible, and he showed he's more than just a "game manager." Purdy led the NFL in yards per attempt vs. the blitz (15 touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and co-led the NFL in passing touchdowns from outside the pocket as well (9).

Who would have thought drafting Beathard would lead to the 49ers eventually finding their franchise quarterback five years later?