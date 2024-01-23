The Kansas City Chiefs are in their sixth consecutive AFC title game, but this time is a bit different for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company. This year, their championship game is on the road as they prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore.

Mahomes had never played an away postseason game (not counting Super Bowls) until last week, when he and the Chiefs went into Highmark Stadium and defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24. Now he faces the No. 1 Ravens for a second straight road game, with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Chiefs ended the regular season 11-6, with some ups and downs giving them their most losses since 2014.

1. Rooting for a dynasty in the making

The Chiefs have been an AFC powerhouse for years, making the playoffs every year since 2015 and reaching three Super Bowls since 2019, winning two. They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year and are looking for their second straight.

Kansas City can do something no team has done since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005 (Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX) by winning back-to-back championships. The Chiefs have proven time and time again that they are the team to beat since Mahomes became the starter.

The Chiefs are on the verge of securing that dynasty status, so why not be along for the ride while they attempt to do so.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid

Last week, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce dethroned Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowksi for most touchdowns in the playoffs by a quarterback-receiver duo with 19. The two are arguably the greatest QB-TE duo and are continuing to make their case with each game.

Mahomes finished the regular season going 10-6 in 16 games, with a career high in completion percentage (67.2), along with 4,183 passing yards and 14 interceptions.

Kelce nearly hit his eighth consecutive 1,000 receiving season, but sitting out the last game to rest before the playoffs put him just under. The tight end played 15 games, with 984 yards, five touchdowns and 51 first downs.

Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are also rising as the greatest QB-coach duos of all time. They have a few more to win before they pass Brady and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but they are certainly on their way.

These three are some of the best in their roles. They are big reasons to tune into Chiefs games each week and will be three major reasons to cheer for K.C. going forward.

3. Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce

While not everyone is a Swiftie, there are certainly plenty out there. Swift is dating Kelce and has been showing her support for No. 87 at games throughout the season. The superstar singer is clearly having a blast in the suites at games and has been seen alongside a fan favorite, Kelce's mom Donna Kelce, who is another reason to cheer for the team.

Last week, she was joined by Travis' brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason was in the suite in Buffalo, shirtless and chugging beers, interacting with fans. They certainly make the fandom fun. Jason is one of the most beloved athletes in Philly and his lovability seems to be transcending fandoms.

Swift and Jason will likely be in Baltimore cheering on Travis and if they are there, we know they will bring the party.