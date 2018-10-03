'Thursday Night Football' odds: Colts vs. Patriots picks, predictions by advanced model on 58-37 run

It's a classic AFC battle on "Thursday Night Football" when the New England Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots regained their offensive mojo Sunday while clobbering the Dolphins 38-7. The Colts played for a win in overtime against Houston, but their aggressive nature led to a 37-34 loss. Both teams are looking up in their respective division standings and are in desperate need of a win. In the latest Patriots vs. Colts odds, New England opened as a 7.5-point home favorite and is now laying 10. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has plummeted from 55.5 to 51.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Colts picks for "Thursday Night Football," see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model has factored in yet another remarkable start from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Over his first four games, the veteran quarterback is completing 64 percent of his passes for 918 yards and nine touchdowns. His favorite target, however, might be a no-show. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has 233 receiving yards and one touchdown, hasn't practiced this week.

At long last, Julian Edelman returns to action after serving a four-game suspension. Edelman has always been a Brady favorite, but there will likely be some rust he'll need to shake off, especially at 32 and coming off an ACL injury the year before.

Rookie Sony Michel is making an impact in the backfield, giving New England another dimension on offense. He has 196 rushing yards in three games with one score.

Just because the Patriots have plenty of weapons doesn't mean they'll cover a double-digit spread on "Thursday Night Football."

With each passing week, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck looks more confident in the pocket. Against the Texans, he had one of the strongest games of his career, completing 40 of 62 passes for 464 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, he has racked up over 1,100 yards and nine scores.

Even with T.Y. Hilton looking iffy for Thursday, the Colts' offensive attack featured a new weapon last Sunday, as running back Nyheim Hines broke out. He had nine receptions and scored twice, giving the Colts a much-needed play-maker. Hines' burst will be key to the Colts keeping up with New England, especially if Hilton is sidelined.

