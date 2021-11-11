The Baltimore Ravens will try to continue their recent mastery over the Miami Dolphins when they meet in a key Thursday Night Football matchup. The Ravens (6-2), who are 4-2 against AFC foes, lead the AFC North by one game over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins (2-7), who are fourth in the AFC East, are 3.5 games behind first-place Buffalo. Baltimore has won the last three meetings with Miami and eight of the last nine. The Ravens demolished the Dolphins, 59-10, in their last meeting in 2019.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 46.5.

Dolphins vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -7.5

Dolphins vs. Ravens over-under: 46.5 points

Dolphins vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -380, Miami +300

BAL: Ravens are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six Thursday games

MIA: Dolphins are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games in November

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore in passing and rushing. In eight starts, Jackson has completed 173-of-266 passes (65 percent) for 2,209 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a 96.2 rating. He has also carried 97 times for 600 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more and has converted 36 first downs. Last week against Minnesota, Jackson threw for 266 yards and three scores, while rushing for 120 yards.

His top target has been Marquise Brown, who leads the Ravens with 46 receptions for 682 yards (14.8 average) and six touchdowns. He has had 14 explosive plays and converted 26 first downs. Last week against Minnesota, Brown had nine catches for 116 yards, his fifth career game with 100 receiving yards and third this season.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Despite that, Baltimore is not a lock to cover the Ravens vs. Dolphins spread. Despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being iffy due to injury, Jacoby Brissett is ready to step in. Last week against Houston, Brissett completed 26-of-43 passes (60.5 percent) for 244 yards and a touchdown. He has two or more touchdown passes and a 95 or better rating in two of his past three starts. He has four rushing touchdowns and no interceptions in four career games on Thursday Night Football, including three starts.

Running back Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins in rushing. In nine games, Gaskin has carried 86 times for 313 yards (3.6 average) and one touchdown. Gaskin had 57 yards from scrimmage, with six receptions and his first rushing touchdown of the season, last week. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with 50 or more yards from scrimmage.

