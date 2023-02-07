For the third time in a row, the Tennessee Titans are promoting from within to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy. On Tuesday, the team announced they had promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator.

Kelly has been with the Titans for just one season. Previously, he spent eight years with the Houston Texans, wearing a variety of hats for Tennessee's rival, including tight ends coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was fired along with head coach David Culley following the 2021 season.

The Titans waited almost a month to make this promotion. After firing Todd Downing, the franchise requested permission to interview some big names, such as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. Ultimately, however, Tennessee decided to promote one of its own -- completing one of the most important tasks of the offseason. The 7-10 Titans finished with the third-worst offense in the NFL last season (296.8 yards per game), and averaged just 17.5 points scored per game, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL.

Promoting Kelly was not the only coaching move the Titans announced on Tuesday. The franchise also officially announced the hiring of Charles London as their new passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Chris Harris as the defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Lori Locust as defensive quality control and Pat O'Hara as the Titans' pass game analyst.