The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won their season opener by two points and the Jaguars won their first game by seven points. Tennessee is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Jaguars spread: Titans -8.5

Titans vs. Jaguars over-under: 42 points

Titans vs. Jaguars money line: Tennessee -400, Jacksonville +320

What you need to know about the Titans

The Titans skirted past the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Monday. Ryan Tannehill passed for two TDs and 249 yards on 43 attempts. Derrick Henry has seven rushing TDs in his past three games vs. Jacksonville. A.J. Brown had four catches for 135 yards and a TD in the last meeting, but he's been ruled out (knee) for this week. Jonnu Smith is aiming for his third game in row at home with 60-plus receiving yards

The Titans have won five of the past six meetings between the teams. Mike Vrabel is 3-1 vs. Jacksonville.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Jacksonville took care of business in its home opener. The Jags were able to score a win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, 27-20. Gardner Minshew passed for three TDs and 173 yards on 20 attempts with a passer rating of 142.3. James Robinson led the team with 90 scrimmage yards (62 rush, 28 receiving) last week in his NFL debut, the fourth-most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie running back in Week 1 since 1970.

DJ Chark had five receiving TDs in seven road games last season. Josh Jones tied a career high with his team-high 12 tackles last week. Josh Allen has two sacks in two career games vs. Tennessee.

