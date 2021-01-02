The Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-11 overall and 2-5 at home, while Tennessee is 10-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Titans are the No. 4 seed in the AFC entering Week 17. The Titans won the first meeting of the season in Week 6, 42-36.

Texans vs. Titans spread: Texans +7.5

Texans vs. Titans over-under: 56 points

Texans vs. Titans money line: Houston +300 Tennessee 360

What you need to know about the Texans

Houston fell 37-31 to Cincinnati last week. It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Texans. Houston was driving for a potential tying score in the fourth quarter when Deshaun Watson lost a fumble. It was the third time in the past four games that the Texans have had a chance to win or tie a game late and lost a fumble. David Johnson rushed for 128 yards and a TD on 12 carries in addition to catching a TD pass. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 324 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 133.9 rating last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 0 INTs and a 100-plus rating and third in a row with 315-plus pass yards and two-plus TD passes. He passed for 335 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 138.9 rating in the Week 6 meeting with Tennessee. Watson has 16 TDs (14 passing) vs. four INTs for a 120.1 rating in five career games vs. the Titans. Brandin Cooks had nine catches for 68 yards and a TD in the Week 6 meeting.

What you need to know about the Titans

Meanwhile, the Titans were demolished by the Green Bay Packers last week, 40-14. The Titans missed out on a chance to clinch the AFC South. They can still wrap up the division with a win over the Texans or with a Colts loss. Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth with losses by the Dolphins or Ravens. The Titans could miss the playoffs if they lose to the Texans and the Dolphins, Ravens and Colts win their games. The last time Tennessee won the division was 2008.

The Titans allowed the Packers to score the game's first 19 points and last 21 points. The 14 points scored were the team's lowest output of the season. Ryan Tannehill was 11 of 24 for 121 yards with a pair of interceptions. Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending a streak of nine consecutive road games with 100 rushing yards. The Titans have allowed at least 27 points in each of their losses. Tennessee does have 54 offensive touchdowns, which is second in the NFL.

