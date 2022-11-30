Jalen Hurts earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for 157 yards and throwing for 153 yards in a win over the Green Bay Packers. Hurts was the second player in NFL history to throw for 150 yards, rush for 150 yards, and throw for two touchdowns in a game (first to accomplish the feat in a regular-season game).

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-1 and led by the MVP-caliber play of Hurts, who has completed 67.3% of his passes and thrown for 2,560 yards with 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the year (105.6 rating). Hurts also has 597 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,157 combined yards and 25 combined touchdowns -- both fourth in the league.

Hurts has taken the league by storm, and Tom Brady is clearly impressed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on the "Let's Go!" podcast, how amazed he was on how easy Hurts made plays this week -- and how he's performed this year.

"I've never rushed for more than a hundred yards in a season, I don't think," Brady said. "I mean, he did it for 150 yards in a game and made it look relatively easy because I saw some of those highlights. And he just has a great skill set to be able to -- you know, you got to have so much spatial awareness, too, because when you run those guys are coming at you and they're coming fast.

"I think when you have his athleticism, but also he knows exactly when to get down, he knows exactly when to get out of bounds. He starts to run, he stops and he throws the ball, so his ability to make plays in the run game is very impressive. And 157 yards for anybody's incredible. Then to have the ability to pass the football like he does as well, that's why that team is so successful."

Hurts has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league this year, being compared to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. The Eagles are off to their fifth 10-1 start in franchise history, while Hurts is second in yards per attempt (8.1), third in passer rating, fourth in combined yards, and fourth in combined touchdowns.

The Eagles quarterback is getting better by the week, and Brady has taken notice. Philadelphia is a tough team to beat for a reason.

"He's playing at a very, very high level, and they're a tough team to stop," Brady said. "Even if you think you've got him stopped for a lot of the game, like the Colts had them a few weeks ago, it comes down to a drive at the end of the game, and he's got a little more energy left in the tank and he makes a game-winning run there at the end for a touchdown, so it's hard to defend when you have a dual-threat quarterback.

"There's some pros to that and some cons to that, but when it's on and they're running the ball like they did, they can control the clock and they can play really good football."