After the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Week 7, the guys over at Pro Football Talk posed an interesting hypothetical question: Would Tom Brady consider retiring in the middle of the season if things start to fall apart in Tampa Bay?

Brady was actually asked about that last week and although he said there would be "No retirement in his future," that was before the Buccaneers suffered another shocking loss. Following Tampa Bay's 21-3 setback to the Panthers on Sunday, Brady was once again asked about a possible midseason retirement, and this time, he went into a lot of detail explaining why he would never retire in the middle of the season.

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that," Brady said on his 'Let's Go' podcast, via Pro Football Talk. "I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life. And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well."

Brady also added that he wants to keep "fighting as hard as he can" no matter how bad things get.

"I was a part of an amazing organization that taught me so many great things over 20 years in New England," Brady said. "And I was a part of a great college that it was always about the team. And when I got to the Bucs I've had nothing but a great experience here. I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I'm always trying to do better. I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

The Buccaneers season has been spiraling out of control over the past few weeks. The Buccaneers have lost four of their past five games after starting the season 2-0. It's been an unprecedented run of futility for Brady, who hasn't lost four times in a five-game span since 2002, his first full-year as a starting quarterback.

Even with the losses piling up, Brady made it clear that he still loves playing the game.

"Absolutely," Brady said when asked if he still loves the game. "I was saying to Alex [Guerrero] this morning, I was doing treatment, man, it's a hard sport we've chosen and it's tough. It challenges you in every area, physically, mentally and emotionally. And certainly at this stage we're in, this is where you've got to dig deep and see what you're all about and see what kind of character you have and see what you believe in and your values as a team. Do you stand up for each other when you face adversity or do you not? That's what we're all trying to figure out every time we take the field."

The Buccaneers will be trying to get things turned around this week, but they won't have much time to prepare. Their next game will come Thursday night when they play host to the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens.