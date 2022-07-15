The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a season which came with both ups and downs. On one hand, the 'Boys dominated the NFC East, going undefeated against their rivals and finishing with a 12-5 record. On the other, they were quickly ousted from the postseason by the San Francisco 49ers.

Things didn't get better for the Cowboys in the offseason, as Dallas saw wide receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle La'el Collins, offensive guard Connor Williams, wide receiver Ced Wilson and pass-rusher Randy Gregory depart from the roster. During a recent appearance on "Maggie and Perloff," Cowboys legend Tony Romo said he wasn't shocked to see how the offseason went down for Dallas. He said at some point, a team has to lose out on decent players, but there's one loss he thought hurt the team more than the others.

"I do think that this will be an interesting year just as far as seeing without Amari Cooper there," said Romo. "That's the one little issue right there that I feel is going to change things a little bit."

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • 2 TAR 104 REC 68 REC YDs 865 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Dallas sent Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swapping of sixth-round picks so that the Browns would take on the remaining $60 million left on his contract. It was clearly a move centered around money, but Romo believes that loss is significant.

Cooper evolved into a legitimate star when the Cowboys acquired him from the Oakland Raiders in the middle of the 2018 season. Despite playing just nine games, he ended that campaign as the Cowboys' leader in receiving yards (725) and receiving touchdowns (6). In 2019, Cooper led the Cowboys in every receiving category with 79 receptions for a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. In fact, the 2021 season was the first time in his four years with Dallas that Cooper did not lead the Cowboys in receiving yards, as CeeDee Lamb took over.

In order to make up for the loss of two of the Cowboys' top receivers, Romo believes we could see a "shift in philosophy" with the Cowboys getting back to the ground game. Back in 2016 and 2017, the Cowboys finished with the No. 2 rushing offense in the league, as Ezekiel Elliott introduced himself as a star to the NFL world.

Romo still believes Dak Prescott is going to have a great season, but someone is going to have to step up to take Cooper's place out wide.