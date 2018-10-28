Trade deadline has potential to be most active ever, with Pats, Eagles, Steelers in mix

The run-up to the NFL trade deadline has already included more significant trades than any time in recent memory, and the amount of potential buyers and sellers still pursuing deals portends a very active deadline on Tuesday.

Every general manager I spoke to this week said he believed there was the potential for at least three-to-five more potentially impactful trades to be made, with the Patriots, Eagles, Steelers and even the Saints identified as clubs that could take a big swing to try to fortify their Super Bowl odds. The Giants, Raiders, Broncos and Cardinals are the clubs contending teams are continuing to focus on in their pursuit of additional veteran talent, and things are setting up for more action.

The Steelers remain open to moving Le'Veon Bell, league sources said, and are hopeful the Eagles rekindle their trade discussions from last month about the perennial All Pro. A third-round pick would likely get a deal done. The Steelers are evaluating cornerbacks, with Oakland's Gareon Conley, a recent first-round pick, and the Giants' Janoris Jenkins, a recent high-end free-agent signing, both on their radar, sources said. The Patriots and Eagles have expressed interest in Broncos veterans, sources said, with Emmanuel Sanders, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby all being talked about.

The Broncos are hopeful of moving big-money former star receiver Demaryius Thomas at the deadline, sources said, but other general managers are skeptical in the team being able to land much beyond a late-round pick for him. Teams have given up on their pursuit of Cardinals All Pro corner Patrick Peterson for this season given his recent statement about staying with the team, but safety Deone Bucannon, a former first-round pick, is expected to be dealt. And 2017 first-round pick Haason Reddick could go as well.

And the Raiders remain very open about discussing trades with other teams, as previously reported, even after already swinging two blockbusters. Conley and safety Karl Joseph, also a first-round pick, could be dealt and some rival general managers believe Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kalechi Osemele could be dealt by Tuesday as well.

Veteran former starting quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Nick Foles could be moved as well, though there are few obvious suitors at this point, with the Jaguars planning on sticking with their current tandem. Injuries in Week 8, of course, could alter the landscape.