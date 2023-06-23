If you've ever wondered what the worst position would be to play in the NFL, it looks like we now have our answer.

During an interview this week with Jim Rome on CBS Sports Radio, Melvin Gordon said the worst position to play is definitely running back.

"It's just so tough for running backs right now, man," Gordon said. "You have a lot of running backs that's out there and we just don't get no love. It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks."

You don't usually hear an NFL player complain about how much their position "sucks," so Gordon clearly feels strongly about this point and it's easy to see why. Over the past decade, running backs have lost value in the eyes of NFL teams. Unless your name is Christian McCaffrey or Derrick Henry, it's almost impossible to get a big contract.

NFL teams have found that they can get almost the same production from a young, cheap running back as they can from an established name. If a team has to choose between a running back making $3 million per year or $11 million per year, they're almost always going to pick the cheaper option, because the production will likely be similar between the two despite the $8 million difference in price tag.

If you want an idea of how ugly things have been for running backs, just consider this. Back in 2013, the franchise tag number for the position was $8.08 million. This year, that number has only gone up to $10.09 million, which is an increase of 25%.

That might sound like a nice bump until you realize that almost every other position has seen its tag number double over that span. Quarterbacks have led the way, going from $14.64 million in 2013 to $32.42 million (an increase of 121 percent). Linebackers have also seen their total increase by more than 100 percent ($9.46 million to $20.93 million) as have defensive tackles ($8.31 million to $18.94 million).

Besides running backs, the lowest percentage jump over the past 10 years has gone to corners, who have "only" seen their tag number jump by 70% ($10.67 million to $18.14 million), which is still substantially more than the bump that running backs have gotten.

Also, high-priced running backs just haven't been a part of the Super Bowl-winning formula for most teams. Since 2010, the leading rusher on the Super Bowl-winning team has an average base salary of under $1.2 million.

Teams are shying away from signing high-priced veterans, which is likely a big reason why guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt are still looking for a team. If they're not willing to lower their asking price, then they'll likely be on the free agent market for a while.

As for Gordon, he did get a Super Bowl ring in 2022 as a member of the Chiefs' practice squad, but he won't be returning to Kansas City in 2023. Gordon is currently a free agent and is looking for somewhere to sign. He previously played for the Chargers and Broncos.

"I'm just staying ready, because I know what I can do," the two-time Pro Bowler said. "I know once I get in camp or any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do. I know my mistakes that I've made, and you have to be able to correct them, but I'm ready to go. I'm just staying ready."

Although Gordon turned 30 this year, which is ancient by running back standards, he said he still has the talent to play in the NFL.

"I still want to play, I have some tread left on the tires," Gordon said. "It's just about the right situation."

With so many running backs available on the free agent market, it likely won't be easy for Gordon to find a job, but it won't be surprising if someone ends up giving him a chance before the season starts.