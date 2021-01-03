The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 5-10 overall and 1-6 at home, while the Vikings are 6-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Vikings won the first meeting between the teams in Week 9, 34-20.

Lions vs. Vikings spread: Lions +4

Lions vs. Vikings over-under: 54 points

Lions vs. Vikings money line: Detroit +180 Minnesota -210

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions were embarrassed by the Buccaneers in Week 16, 47-7. It was the team's worst home loss in the Super Bowl era. The Lions were missing five coaches due to health and safety protocols. Chase Daniel completed 13 of 18 passes for 86 yards. Detroit's only points came on Jamal Agnew's 74-yard punt return. The Detroit offense never got past midfield. The Lions allowed 588 yards, the second-highest total in team history and the highest in a regulation game.

Detroit is allowing a league-worst 32.1 points per game. Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers but is expected to start this week. He will play despite being listed with additional thumb and ribs issues. He passed for 364 yards and four TDs vs. an INT for a 111.7 rating in his last home meeting with the Vikings. Stafford needs 209 passing yards for his eighth career 4,000-yard season. Marvin Jones had 10 receptions for 93 yards and tied his career-high with four TDs in the last home meeting. Jamie Collins (neck) and Danny Shelton (knee) are listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Vikings

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road by a decisive 52-33 margin. The Vikings allowed Alvin Kamara to rush for six TDs, tying a 91 year-old NFL record. Linebackers Eric Kendricks (calf) Troy Dye (concussion/hamstring) and Todd Davis (ribs) all missed the game. The Saints never had to punt. It was the third consecutive loss for Minnesota.

New Orleans gained 583 yards, the most allowed by Minnesota in franchise history. The 52 points were the most the Vikings had allowed in 57 years. Kirk Cousins passed for 291 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 110.9 rating last week. He passed for three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 141.7 rating in the Week 9 meeting.

Cousins passed for 338 yards and four TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 141.5 rating in the last road meeting. He has a career-high 32 TD passes and needs 140 passing yards for his fifth career 4,000-yard season. Dalvin Cook (personal) is out for Sunday and Dan Bailey (back) is questionable. Kendricks is out for Week 17.

