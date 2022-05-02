After one year in Pittsburgh, five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN. Turner will reunite in Washington with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, his coach in Carolina from 2014-19.

Pittsburgh signed Turner last offseason to replace six-time Pro Bowler David DeCastro. Turner started in each of Pittsburgh's 17 regular season games last season. Along with helping Najee Harris set the rookie franchise rushing record, Turner provided leadership to a Steelers offensive line that featured rookies Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr.

A third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Turner made the Pro Bowler in each season from 2015-19. His play in 2015 helped the Panthers go 15-1 during the regular season en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50. Cam Newton took home league MVP honors that season after throwing 35 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more. Turner spent the 2020 season with the Chargers before joining the Steelers last summer.

Turner will join a Commanders offensive line that includes fellow guards Andrew Norwell, Wes Schweitzer and rookie Chris Paul. Turner and Norwell were teammates in Carolina from 2014-17, with Norwell playing left guard and Turner manning the right side. A sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Schweitzer has made 18 starts over the last two seasons for Washington. The 230th pick in this year's draft, Paul made starts at both guard spots while also making eight starts at right tackle during his time at Tulsa.

Washington went 7-10 in 2021, Rivera's second season with the franchise. The Commanders are hoping to get back to the playoffs this season after winning the NFC East during Rivera's first year in Washington.